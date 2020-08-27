If I were to go and spray paint "White Lives Matter" down the side of City Hall, I am sure I would be arrested and charged with vandalism at a minimum and quite possibly a hate crime as well.
And I have no doubt the editors at the Tulsa World would be calling for such a statement to be removed immediately. I would also probably be forced to pay for the cost of removing my artwork.
So why haven't the people responsible for painting "Black Lives Matter" down on Greenwood Avenue been arrested and forced to pay the approximately $20,000 it will cost to remove the damage they caused to a city street?
And why are the editors at the Tulsa World opining "(Mayor G.T. Bynum) can go a long way toward that goal (improving race relations) by preserving the Black Lives Matter street art on Greenwood Avenue" in their editorial endorsing Bynum for re-election?
Bill Mauerman, Tulsa
