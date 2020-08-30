Letter to the Editor: Double SNAP food spending at the Tulsa Farmers' Market

The opinion piece by the director of Hunger Free Oklahoma (“We Can Feed the Hungry, It’s a SNAP," Aug. 23) calls on Congress to increase funding for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
This federal program helps millions of struggling American families to purchase food locally.
There is another way in Tulsa that SNAP users can immediately increase their purchasing power when they shop at the Tulsa Farmers’ Market.
Known as Double Up, the market will match up to $20 of SNAP benefits with up to $20 in market tokens to purchase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Double Up is available at each market.
Many Tulsans, who may live in food deserts, can find healthier, fresher food while local farmers and our economy prosper.
The Tulsa Market was the first in Oklahoma to accept SNAP and the first to introduce Double Up, in 2012. Thousands of Tulsans are eating better food.
We are proud to be the largest farmers’ market in Oklahoma, and all our food is grown and raised in our state.
We welcome everyone to visit the Saturday and Wednesday market at First Street and Lewis Avenue.
For hours and more information on Double Up, go to tulsafarmersmarket.org.
Editor's note: Scott Swearingen is board president of the Tulsa Farmers’ Market.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video