Letter to the Editor: Dossett fighting for Oklahoma to be better

In response to the letter "Voting against Jo Anna Dossett" (Oct. 15) that challenges the educational background of state Senate District 35 candidate Jo Anna Dossett, I would posit that a widespread lack of common sense and critical thinking in how to fund our kids’ education is the real problem.

When Dossett, fellow teachers, parents and kids marched on the Capitol in 2018, Oklahoma was at the very bottom of the barrel in school funding.

Even after the successful lobbying which brought new funding, we are still in the bottom three of all states in per student spending.

If companies from the coasts are staying away (and they decidedly are), it is a direct result of our starved, substandard schools along with other standards of livability in which we fail.

And as for consolidation of school systems, I ask why, with Republicans running the state, has it not happened?

The answer is lack of political courage as small communities are against closing their schools.