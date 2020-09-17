Letter to the Editor: Don't want to be reminded of national divide during sports, concerts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m all for the Black Lives Matter movement, truly I am. And its efforts seem to be working as attitudes are changing and laws are enacted to help mitigate police violence and promote racial equality.

The professional football season has begun.

In the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans, the players of both teams locked arms, took a knee or asked for a moment of silence to show unity and to recognize social justice.

But, the fans were not silent. They were booing!

I don’t know exactly why they were booing. But it could be that they just want the teams to get on with the game. At least that’s why I’d boo.

I don’t mean to disparage the BLM or anybody's right to express support.

I just think political statements are out of order in certain venues: sports, award shows, concerts and others.

The animus in politics in recent years has divided the nation.

Some of us are just trying to find our way through the thickening cloud of political correctness and trying to avoid trigger words. But it’s not easy.