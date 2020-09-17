 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Don't want to be reminded of national divide during sports, concerts

Letter to the Editor: Don't want to be reminded of national divide during sports, concerts

{{featured_button_text}}
On Football Here We Go

Kansas City Chiefs players stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL game Thursday against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I’m all for the Black Lives Matter movement, truly I am. And its efforts seem to be working as attitudes are changing and laws are enacted to help mitigate police violence and promote racial equality.

The professional football season has begun.

In the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Houston Texans, the players of both teams locked arms, took a knee or asked for a moment of silence to show unity and to recognize social justice.

But, the fans were not silent. They were booing!

I don’t know exactly why they were booing. But it could be that they just want the teams to get on with the game. At least that’s why I’d boo.

I don’t mean to disparage the BLM or anybody's right to express support.

I just think political statements are out of order in certain venues: sports, award shows, concerts and others.

The animus in politics in recent years has divided the nation.

Some of us are just trying to find our way through the thickening cloud of political correctness and trying to avoid trigger words. But it’s not easy.

When I want to watch a football game, I don’t want to be reminded of the inequities and the hate and the hurt that’s going on all around me.

I want to find some normalcy in a mad world.

You know, climb back out of the rabbit hole to breathe some fresh air, just for a bit. Please.

Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News