Letter to the Editor: Don't wait to count mail-in votes

Now that Democrats have learned to manipulate an election by advocating the counting of mail-in votes after Election Day, there may never be a fair presidential election again.
One week after the Nov. 3 election and still counting votes is totally improper no matter the party.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Editor's Note: The decision on when to count mail-in and absentee votes are set by individual states.
