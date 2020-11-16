 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Don't wait to count mail-in votes

Now that Democrats have learned to manipulate an election by advocating the counting of mail-in votes after Election Day, there may never be a fair presidential election again.

One week after the Nov. 3 election and still counting votes is totally improper no matter the party. 

Tim Hendricks, Bixby

Editor's Note: The decision on when to count mail-in and absentee votes are set by individual states. 

