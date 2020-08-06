There are too many flaws with mail-in voting. It needs a lot of perfection.
I don't trust the U.S. Postal Service. You have no guarantee or way of knowing if your ballot has been delivered to the election board.
Once at the election board, you have no way of knowing if your ballot has been processed through a non-rigged machine and actually counted.
I'm not saying it happens, but it could happen.
I want to be sure my ballot is counted and am not sure the machines at the polling places are programmed differently than how you vote.
Bill Strader, Sperry
Editor's Note: Oklahoma absentee ballots are sent through the U.S. Postal Service after the ballot is notarized. Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots through the voter portal on the Oklahoma Election Board website.
