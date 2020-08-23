As an osteopathic pediatrician and professor emeritus, a liaison member of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and a grandfather, I feel compelled to encourage Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye Frye to reverse his decision that would suspend the recently passed health department rule requiring parents to attend an educational presentation before exempting their children from vaccinations ("Health commissioner seeks to scrap vaccination education rule," Aug. 1).
In an era where parents are susceptible to a myriad of misinformation on social media, this rule ensures every Oklahoman is given the opportunity to base their decisions about vaccinating their kids in science.
With childhood immunization rates already falling amid COVID-19, we should not be loosening our vaccination requirements, but rather ensuring that the facts prevail.
Here is a fact: Without strong immunization rates, preventable diseases can and will reemerge in our communities.
We have already seen several cases of mumps, chickenpox, measles and whooping cough in areas of Oklahoma where children have not been adequately vaccinated.
The health department has a responsibility to protect our right to make informed, science-based health care decisions for our families, so we can continue to avoid and eradicate preventable disease in our great state of Oklahoma.
I am urging my fellow Oklahomans to join me in asking Commissioner Frye to reconsider his decision and move forward with this crucial step toward protecting our families from preventable diseases.
