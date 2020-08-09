These are critical times for racial equality and justice in Tulsa.
We have come a long way to reach this level of open discussions about systemic racial inequality.
I commend City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper for standing firm on retaining this passion-driven Black Lives Matter art installation on Greenwood Avenue, the heart of the Tulsa Race Massacre site.
Using city ordinances is another tool to repress our Black community and slow progress toward a united Tulsa.
Ordinances are amended all the time to allow variances when someone wants to build something the ordinances and codes do not allow.
If you look at the legal advice our city is operating under, you might find that their advice seldom supports the will and welfare of the people.
We are approaching a vanguard moment for Tulsa when we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
This piece of passion-driven artwork deserves a place of honor at this event and in the community.
