Letter to the Editor: Don't let others vote for you

This next election will be close. People who do not bother to vote will be surprised.

They will regret letting others make the decision for them.

I learned in high school about how a republic is run by the citizens who love their country.

Some serious decisions will be made on Nov. 3. If you don’t care enough to get out and vote, someone else will make the decisions for you.

It will be hard for us all if our freedom is compromised, if we have to live under socialism for the next four years.

You can make a difference. Listen to both sides of the news!

Think carefully about what is going on.

Rosemary Watson, Tulsa

