Letter to the Editor: Don't consider political parties in redistricting

As legislators gather to discuss redistricting procedures, I urge the exclusion of all information regarding party affiliation from consideration, whether in the data sheets, the computer algorithms or the verbal testimony or legislator's consideration.

Using party affiliation information can only serve to gerrymander increasingly a safe party hold on more and more districts.

This effectively disenfranchises large numbers of citizens.

Basing redistricting on anything other than pure population and residence information is inappropriate.

Representatives and senators (and all other elected officials, for that matter) represent everybody in their district.

Matthew Livingood, Tulsa

