In late 2015, President Donald Trump was completely blown off by the media experts and given just a 2% chance of winning the presidency.
Hillary Clinton was expected to have a healthy cushion of at least eight to 12 percentage points. These numbers bombarded viewers on a daily basis for months.
These media outlets and experts were stunned by the Trump presidency. All these false numbers came from people with billions of dollars.
This includes Michael Bloomberg with his Bloomberg News, Mexican billionaire Carlos Helu and his stake in the New York Times and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his Washington Post.
CBS is owned by media giant Viacom. ABC is owned by Disney. CNN Worldwide is owned by AT&T's WarnerMedia. NBC is owned by Comcast, and MSNBC is controlled by Microsoft.
All had an agenda.
These entities have more in common than taking down Trump. They collaborated to see the conservative agenda would fail.
Polls indicate that 41% of viewers do not trust what they see or hear, likely driven by conservatives. Still, fairly feeble numbers.
Congress has an approval rating of about 20%, and it has been lower.
Numerous networks and newspapers are already touting a Joe Biden presidency. Are we really that gullible?
History has a way of repeating itself regardless of how many times we are told daily of Biden winning.
Terrill Hendrix, Broken Arrow
