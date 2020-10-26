Letter to the editor: Don't abolish police

The article "Defunding police jabs draw ire” (Oct. 22) explained a lot to me. I agree with the gentleman who wants to re-allocate the money that the police department gets.
It is my belief that we absolutely need the police force. We don’t need them for mental health services nor social work services, such as handling homeless people; nor for addiction services. The police may need additional training to work in these situations. I am not aware of how much money this would entail.
I am not for abolishing the police force, I would feel better if we have them.
Suzanne Kacmarcik, Tulsa
