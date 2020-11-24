 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Doctors are saving lives

There is a very bad virus going on in the world called COVID-19.

There might be tons of people who are not wearing masks right now, and the confirmed cases are rising every day.

But there is one career that I'm grateful for. The one career I'm grateful for is doctors. 

I'm grateful for doctors because they are risking their lives out there just to save people's lives. 

If doctors were not here, then lots of people would be dying. But since we have doctors, we should be grateful.

Jolie Hoang, 8, Andersen Elementary

