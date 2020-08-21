In response to the Aug. 15 letter “Trump clear winner," it is not time to think about voting.
It is more important to be ready for the defense of our democracy.
At a time when disinformation is issued as fact, each voter has to find the truth that can break through the chaos and dysfunction.
This recent quote is the start, "Democracy can buckle when it gives in to fear.”
So voters must endure against verbal aggression and oppose the weakening of the values that make a republic.
The Constitution is the foundation of democracy. The truth is nobody can say what definitely can happen before an election.
Understand facts and use knowledge to find the truth.
The fear mongers and the doomsayers want a contest for the future.
There must be a persuasive debate to come to a consensus. A democracy and America depend on voters to have a proper foundation to begin with.
It’s important also in a democracy to receive wisdom from questions.
If somebody says, “It is what it is”, that is the only way to think?
Is that really how to get to the truth? Do I have enough information to be sure that’s correct?
Don’t vote for an alternative, learn the values for your decision to vote and think about the world you want for the future.
Voting is your defense and responsibility for America.
As voters, know why you choose, don’t just listen to someone else.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
