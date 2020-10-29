Letter to the Editor: Do not vote for President Donald Trump

Here's a suggestion for my Republican friends who voted for President Donald Trump four years ago. Don't vote on Tuesday.

That's right; don't vote.

Four years ago, many Republicans couldn't vote for Hillary Clinton, and Trump was the other candidate. They thought, how bad could he be?

Now we know. By any measure, he will go down in history as the most corrupt, lying person ever to hold this office.

Many people know he's awful but are lifelong conservatives who could never vote for a Democrat. So don't vote.

Either don't go to the polling place but find one of the "I voted" stickers to wear.

Say your dog ate your mail-in ballot at the last minute. Or say you were worried about COVID-19.

There are lots of reasons. Be creative but do not vote for Trump. You're better than that.

I know voting is a privilege that Americans are suppose to cherish, although only about half actually vote.

But this is different.

One can not imagine the havoc Trump could reek in four more years. Do America a favor and don't vote.