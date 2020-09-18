Letter to the Editor: Do not lower age for mask mandate

I am opposed to the city proposal to lower the age limit of the city mask ordinance.
Our children should not be subjected to this continued unprecedented overreach of municipal authority.
Do not make our children subjects of tyranny. They are not to be viewed as vectors of a disease.
Despite Mayor G.T. Bynum's and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart’s data-driven propaganda, this decision should not be based on data-only.
Data does not tell the whole story. We are not robots.
A well-informed human being uses subjective and objective means to deliberate and address complex issues.
Dart’s data-driven recommendation to lower the age of the mask ordinance ignores the social, emotional and cognitive impacts to our children’s well-being.
This is especially concerning because Dart is not a medical doctor.
Masks restrict speaking out, hide facial features and make body language communication more difficult.
They remove a critical element of individuality, which is an essential aspect of a young person’s development.
Visually, the image of children wearing masks is not positive, acceptable or dignified and is not one to which I want to expose our children.
We have so many things attacking the dignity of life in our society and masks add to this battle. It implies a fear of each other.
I do not want our children to view themselves, or others, as threats to well-being.
