Letter to the Editor: Do not forget about teachers in push for reopening schools

Can we talk about our teachers?
While many debate student safety, we cannot forget the adults standing at the classroom’s head. Without healthy teachers, we have no education system.
Will our district invest the financial resources to keep our teachers safe?
Every parent wants children back in the classroom. Teachers long to see the children’s smiling faces. Grandparents count down the days until they can see their grandkids again.
But, the pandemic is not under control. Reopening now could be disastrous.
Among our many heroes, don't forget our teachers!
Juan Miret, Tulsa
