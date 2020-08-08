The decision by Owasso Public Schools to forego resumption of in-school classroom education for the start of the school year is contrary to statistics and studies of school populations worldwide, including many school systems that continued uninterrupted.
The classroom environment and student/teacher interaction are critical to all facets of learning and development.
Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Reasors' clerks and staff have contact with more individuals in one hour than a classroom teacher over the course of a day.
Yet, these essential employees are working regular shifts without health incidents.
While our store clerks work full shifts in proximity to customers of all ages, school administrators are saying classroom teachers are not capable of safely working in proximity to students — an age group with low incidence of COVID-19.
Our teachers are also essential, paid to teach, in the classroom.
Teacher and student health is obviously not their concern.
While administrators deem it unsafe to resume regular classroom instruction, they sanction full operation of athletic programs and activities, which involve physical contact between students. These are scheduled to include spectators in mass gatherings.
I believe a re-examination of priorities is in order.
