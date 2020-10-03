 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Districted driving remains serious killer

DISTRACTED DRIVING

No life is worth losing to driver distraction. Last year in Oklahoma, 8,646 crashes involved distracted driving.

Forty resulted in deaths and another 202 left peolple seriously injured, according to the latest data from Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Ask any involved and they will tell you no call, text message or Snapchat is worth these horrific tragedies.

Despite what some drivers may think, hands-free is not risk-free.

Even with your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel, you are not safe unless your mind focuses on the drive. Looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk of a crash.

The consequences of alcohol-impaired driving and texting while driving can be eerily similar, so AAA urges drivers: “Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.”

Put aside electronic distractions and never use text messaging, email, video games or internet functions, including those built into the vehicle, while driving.

Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode or activate call/text blocking features.

Drivers should always stay focused and avoid anything that diverts attention. Be sure to scan the road actively, use mirrors, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

Plain and simple, focused drivers save lives.

AAA urges all drivers to pay attention and focus on the road during this National Distracted Driving Awareness month and all year long.

For more information, visit AAA.com/dontdrivedistracted.

Editor's Note: Mark Madejja is the senior specialist for public and governmental affairs at AAA Oklahoma.

