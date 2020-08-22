I just received a campaign flyer for Casey Robinson for Tulsa City Council District 4 in the mail.
I have never seen such a vile and malicious attack on a political opponent. He attempted to paint incumbent Kara Joy McKee as a socialist and somehow tied to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
If this is what Robinson has to offer, then he is not right for District 4.
Robinson's website said he believes in “United we stand. Divided we fall.”
If that were true, he could not have published something like this. Shame on him.
District 4 is better than that now and will continue to be better with Kara Joy McKee.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video