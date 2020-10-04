Letter to the Editor: Disappointing position by Oklahoma senators on Supreme Court vote

Sens. James Lankford’s and Jim Inhofe’s statements supporting a vote on the next Supreme Court Justice prior to the November election are profoundly disappointing.
They both strongly opposed such a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee in 2016, expressed in formal statements, press releases and speeches on the floor of the Senate.
Their rationale then was that the voice of the people should be heard, so no appointment should be considered during an election year prior to the election.
Now they do not feel the will of the people is important even 45 days before the election.
Now what they find to be important is that one party holds both the presidency and control of the Senate and somehow that cancels out their own precedent of four years ago.
As the Tulsa World pointed out in its editorial, once a precedent is set it should be binding, particularly on those who set it ("The nation mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; to be consistent and just, the Senate should not consider her replacement until after the presidential inauguration").
Why can’t our senators be honest with us and admit that their position in 2016 and their opposite position now are both based on “We’ve got the power so we will do whatever we want”?
If they can’t be honest with us they don’t deserve our respect or our votes.
