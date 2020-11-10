Letter to the Editor: Disappointed QuikTrip not enforcing Tulsa's mask mandate

We love QuikTrip. We love the efficient employees and how well they are trained.

The stores are always well stocked and clean. They seem to appreciate our business.

But, we are very disappointed with QuikTrip not enforcing the citywide mandate.

I had an emergency and needed to stop and use their restrooms. I hesitated before going in as I watched over 15 customers come and go without face masks.

Their employees were wearing face masks but no enforcement for their customers to wear one.

We are very disappointed with QuikTrip management not supporting the city mandate because it appears that the bottom line is more important than offending customers not wearing a mask.

QuikTrip is better than that. The company has great employees, great stores and has been a vital part of Tulsa for so many years.

We wonder why the COVID-19 numbers are rising. Take a look at QuikTrip.

We hope the company will consider the customers who have been supportive and will begin to enforce the mask mandate. Shame on QuikTrip if they don't.