Letter to the Editor: Disappointed in Broken Arrow about its approach to COVID-19

Shame on the Broken Arrow school board members and administrators.
Shame on the Broken Arrow City Council and mayor. Shame on the Broken Arrow parents.
A nice Tulsa World article on Sept. 4 about the opening of a new elementary school turned south, when a picture photo showed seven students lined up for recess with a teacher in the background ("New Broken Arrow elementary school brings excitement on first day of classes").
There could not have been more than 10 feet to 12 feet from the front to the back of the line. So much for social distancing.
Only five of the students had on masks, and the teacher did not.
The Broken Arrow leadership, education and government has a responsibility to protect all students, teachers and citizens from harm.
This is not a question of doing what the majority wants, as the mayor has stated publicly as to why he will not mandate masks.
The most COVID-19 cases in the state reside in ZIP code 74012.
Parents and teachers have a duty to protect their children and students. Sending them to school without a mask does not protect them.
President Donald Trump and Gov. Kevin Stitt should not be role models for Broken Arrrow leadership. Shame on you, Broken Arrow.
