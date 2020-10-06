Letter to the Editor: Dirty politics played in Senate District 35 does not represent America

I find it tragic that elected officials who are supposed to be professionals can stoop to such disgust as Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and support their MAGA coalition.

Lankford and Inhofe have become part of a verbal antifa. They are helping the divide in Oklahoma.

We received the third flyer of such vicious attacks against Jo Anna Dossett that was supported by Lankford. I didn’t know Jo Anna, but I do now and will vote for her.

She is an educated and caring candidate, more than I can say for the two above.

These disgusting mailers should be banned. I will never vote for Dossett's opponent, Cheryl Baber, Lankford or Inhofe, ever.

Some Oklahoma Republicans need to look outside the party for other qualified leaders.

These flyers do not represent the America I once knew.

The Republican, or Trump, party has failed America miserably.

I hope some Oklahomans will help vote them out.

Sharon Allred, Tulsa