Letter to the Editor: Diners need to be considerate of waiters

Waiters say they don’t wear masks unless required by management because too many unmasked customers don’t like them and retaliate by not tipping.
These folks evidently believe their odds of catching COVID-19 are so minimal as to not deserve consideration.
The funny thing is that these same folks will stand in line to buy lottery tickets with much longer odds.
Seems a 100 million-to-one chance of being a millionaire is more viable than a 100,000-to-one chance of catching and maybe dying of the virus.
Pretty goofy thinking in my book, but that’s the way it is.
Gary Cheatham, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO