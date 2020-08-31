 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Diners need to be considerate of waiters

DINE IN CUSTOMERS

Christy Mason is reflected in Shades of Brown’s window as she puts on her mask before retrieving a to-go order on Friday. Friday was the first day that restaurants were given the OK to reopen with new guidelines for social distancing and sanitation practices from the state and local health departments. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Waiters say they don’t wear masks unless required by management because too many unmasked customers don’t like them and retaliate by not tipping.

These folks evidently believe their odds of catching COVID-19 are so minimal as to not deserve consideration.

The funny thing is that these same folks will stand in line to buy lottery tickets with much longer odds.

Seems a 100 million-to-one chance of being a millionaire is more viable than a 100,000-to-one chance of catching and maybe dying of the virus.

Pretty goofy thinking in my book, but that’s the way it is.

Gary Cheatham, Tulsa

