In a Tulsa World story on July 22, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden states, "(Trump]\) failed his most important test as an American president: the duty to care for you, for all of us.” ("Biden unveils caregiver plan, says Trump 'quit' on country")
There is the difference between blue and red political philosophies.
Blue seeks to create a society where all are cared for. Red seeks to create a society where all can empower to care for themselves.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video