 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Design for new pedestrian bridge looks less user-friendly

Letter to the Editor: Design for new pedestrian bridge looks less user-friendly

{{featured_button_text}}
Gateway Bridge 2020 rendering - sunset

Gateway Bridge will replace the century-old pedestrian bridge that city officials have determined is no longer structurally sound.

The city signed an agreement with Gathering Place in 2018 to construct the bridge with $27.4 million in public dollars and any private funds that could be raised.

 Provided/Michael Van Valkenburg Associates

I understand the city is wanting to tear out the Arkansas River pedestrian bridge and replace it with a snazzier-looking structure more in keeping with the adjoining park ("New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented," Oct. 14).

I have not seen an amount for the demolition but guess it will be many thousands.

The new bridge is estimated to cost $27 million and will be totally uncovered, exposing it to sun and rain.

I will bet the usual overruns will jack up the cost. It sounds like a less user-friendly structure too.

This taxpayer thinks this plan is outright stupid and wasteful. If the existing structure needs beefing up, do it.

It looks like a historic structure to me, so let’s keep it and save the big bucks.

By the way, I don’t ever remember voting on this travesty. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News