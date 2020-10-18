Letter to the Editor: Design for new pedestrian bridge looks less user-friendly

I understand the city is wanting to tear out the Arkansas River pedestrian bridge and replace it with a snazzier-looking structure more in keeping with the adjoining park ("New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented," Oct. 14).

I have not seen an amount for the demolition but guess it will be many thousands.

The new bridge is estimated to cost $27 million and will be totally uncovered, exposing it to sun and rain.

I will bet the usual overruns will jack up the cost. It sounds like a less user-friendly structure too.

This taxpayer thinks this plan is outright stupid and wasteful. If the existing structure needs beefing up, do it.

It looks like a historic structure to me, so let’s keep it and save the big bucks.

By the way, I don’t ever remember voting on this travesty.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.