Letter to the Editor: Democrats have done nothing to help President Trump

President Donald Trump has done more for this country than any president in history.

He has lowered taxes with tax cuts and brought back jobs that President Barack Obama said would never would come back by cutting regulations.

Trump has made this country prosperous, and it is evidenced by the economy. He has kept us out of wars that Obama kept us in.

He has received four nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — where it belongs — and got rid of ISIS.

Obama created ISIS and kept racism going in America.

The Democrats want to defund the police. Democrat-run cities with their corrupt mayors are all keeping the riots going to try and make Trump look bad.

For four years, the Democrats have not helped Trump one bit. They have worked against him for that long.

The Democrats have only blocked good legislation and tried to keep their corrupt socialistic agenda going. The Democrats are running a candidate who doesn't remember where he is or what day it is.