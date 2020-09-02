Letter to the Editor: Democrats had a chance to fix old problems

In response to "Former Republican" (Aug. 30), the writer complains about everything believed to be wrong with America, yet supports a candidate that has been in government for 49 years.
During that time, the candidate and others have continuously promised to fix those problems but have done nothing.
Democrats even controlled both houses of Congress and the White House under President Barack Obama for a while and accomplished nothing.
If you keep doing the same things over and over again, you will always get the same results.
