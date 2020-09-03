Letter to the Editor: Democrats gave despicable performance at Barr hearing

It seems that Democrats can't keep from making fools of themselves.
The Democrats vs. William Barr hearing was the most despicable thing I've ever witnessed.
They wait for months to get him before them to answer questions. Then they won't let him answer a single one.
They were rude, crude, devoid of any manners and the hatred spewed out of them like they were possessed by the devil.
It was obvious they got together beforehand and rehearsed. Each one said the same thing: "I'm reclaiming my time," the minute he opened his mouth to answer.
They are like a cult.
Heaven forbid that one of them could ever have an independent thought.
They weren't interested in getting answers to their questions. They were afraid he might actually have good answers.
They got him there to humiliate him, but all they did was humiliate themselves.
If they spent as much time doing the people's business as they do harassing and obstructing President Donald Trump, we would be better off.
