 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Democrats gave despicable performance at Barr hearing

Letter to the Editor: Democrats gave despicable performance at Barr hearing

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on the Mueller Report. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

 Andrew Harnik

It seems that Democrats can't keep from making fools of themselves.

The Democrats vs. William Barr hearing was the most despicable thing I've ever witnessed. 

They wait for months to get him before them to answer questions. Then they won't let him answer a single one. 

They were rude, crude, devoid of any manners and the hatred spewed out of them like they were possessed by the devil.

It was obvious they got together beforehand and rehearsed. Each one said the same thing: "I'm reclaiming my time," the minute he opened his mouth to answer.

They are like a cult.

Heaven forbid that one of them could ever have an independent thought.

They weren't interested in getting answers to their questions. They were afraid he might actually have good answers.

They got him there to humiliate him, but all they did was humiliate themselves. 

If they spent as much time doing the people's business as they do harassing and obstructing President Donald Trump, we would be better off. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News