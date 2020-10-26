 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Democrat's energy policy will take us back to the Stone Age

Letter to the editor: Democrat's energy policy will take us back to the Stone Age

The last presidential debate revealed the unabashed stupidity and lack of faith of the Democratic Party that proposes zero carbon emissions by 2030, a plan that would take the world back to a Stone Age economy and would lead to mass starvation.

Such a disconnect from sanity, by a candidate for president threatens our very survival if we abandon the fossil fuels that God placed in the earth for us to use..

Gordon Thompson, Grove

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure of the pandemic. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

