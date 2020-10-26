Letter to the editor: Democrat's energy policy will take us back to the Stone Age

The last presidential debate revealed the unabashed stupidity and lack of faith of the Democratic Party that proposes zero carbon emissions by 2030, a plan that would take the world back to a Stone Age economy and would lead to mass starvation.
Such a disconnect from sanity, by a candidate for president threatens our very survival if we abandon the fossil fuels that God placed in the earth for us to use..
Gordon Thompson, Grove
