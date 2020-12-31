Letter to the Editor: Democrats don't need to change

It has been suggested that Democrats would win more statewide offices if we changed ourselves in some way.

I find I can't do it.

I can't change my belief that working people deserve a living wage, with safe working conditions, and that those who can't work due to injury, illness or age deserve adequate income.

I can't change my belief that all people deserve equal justice under the law, health care, quality education and a safe, clean environment.

I can't change my belief that working people should not pay a higher percentage of their income taxes than the wealthy.

I can't change my belief that public officials should be people of good character and that voting rights should be protected.

I see more Democrats than Republicans working for these things.

In the last 30 years, Democratic presidents have twice helped our nation recover from severe economic crises left by Republican administrations.

President-elect Joe Biden and congressional Democrats will work to help our nation through the pandemic and on to economic recovery.