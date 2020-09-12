Letter to the Editor: Democrats do not believe in doom and gloom predictions

The letter "Trump is not the cause of nation's divisiveness (Sept. 5)" was very disturbing to me.
As a lifelong Democrat, I can say for sure that we don't want the things the writer believes we do.
One statement to which I agree is that people who watch mainstream media are more against President Donald Trump because we don't listen to the biased reporting of Fox News or other right-wing media that protect him.
The letter claims that while Democrats were impeaching Trump, he was getting a group together to fight the coronavirus. This is incorrect.
The impeachment was before the virus was being addressed, and Trump chose to ignore the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Brix. He thought he knew better.
Now, after 180,000 deaths, it is obvious he didn't.
The letter states that "power in the wrong hands can be devastating and irreversible." That is 100% correct.
We have learned this since Trump was elected. If re-elected, we will learn even worse.
I hope the letter writer does not receive Social Security or Medicare because if Trump cuts the payroll tax as promised, those two things will be gone.
