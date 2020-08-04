The Democrats are using every national crisis to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump.
They are using our national health dilemma of COVID-19 to attack the president.
The fake news media is doing the same. Their daily national reports must be scripted by the Democratic National Committee since they all have the same negative message.
The violent protests being done across the nation in cities run by Democrat mayors is another example.
Why have these riots not been stopped?
There is only one answer; the Democrats are using them to defeat Trump.
Suing to end the deployment of federal riot control personnel is clear evidence that Democrat governors and mayors want these violent protests to continue.
During the Attorney General Barr witch hunt by House Democrats, Rep. Jerry Nadler said that the role of the anarchist group antifa was a myth.
Further proof Democrats will say and do anything to stop Trump's re-election.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Editor's Note: The Trump administration is being sued in federal court by the Oregon Department of Justice and several protest groups, including Wall of Moms and Don't Shoot Portland, alleging civil rights abuses in Portland, Oregon.
