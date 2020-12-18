Letter to the Editor: Democracy is a form of socialism

I agree with the letter "Socialism and tax-funded programs are different" (Dec. 7) that capitalism is a good thing.

We pay taxes for infrastructure, which supports our entrepreneurs.

I love it when people like philanthropist George Kaiser share their wealth by taking on projects that would otherwise never happen because we would debate endlessly about whether, when, where and how to do it.

Thanks to funders of public radio and television whose quality educational programming is unmatched by private stations.

Our taxes support a strong, honorable, democratic military that supports and protects our capitalists when they compete in the global economy.

Democracy is a form of socialism. Unregulated capitalism ends up just as the game of Monopoly — one winner or a top 1%.

We fought a war to avoid slavery.

Democratic capitalism supports the general welfare assuring affordable, not free, health care and living wages, as opposed to forcing workers to seek public support.