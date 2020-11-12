 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Definition of nonsense

Definition of nonsense is a city council member asking, "Shouldn't we set the speed limit on Main Street to 25 mph?"

Then, a city councilor responds, "No, we should let everyone decide how fast to drive."

When I contemplate the stance that Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Broken Arrow city councilor and others have on wearing masks to protect others, I cannot help but see a vision of Nero fiddling while Rome burned.

