Letter to the Editor: Definition of nonsense

Definition of nonsense is a city council member asking, "Shouldn't we set the speed limit on Main Street to 25 mph?"
Then, a city councilor responds, "No, we should let everyone decide how fast to drive."
When I contemplate the stance that Gov. Kevin Stitt, the Broken Arrow city councilor and others have on wearing masks to protect others, I cannot help but see a vision of Nero fiddling while Rome burned.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!