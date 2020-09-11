Letter to the Editor: Deciding what kind of leader American needs next

This election is not about the party you belong to, it is about the kind of country that you want to live in.
When John F. Kennedy ran for president, the concern was that America would be run by the Pope because Kennedy was Catholic.
Shouldn't the concern today be about American being ruled by Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Will we have a country of justice? Will we have a leader who says he takes no responsibility?
Will we have a leader who says he wants to listen? Will we have a leader who worships and praises criminals?
Will we have a leader who wants criminals held accountable? Will we have a leader who is callous and makes fun of those with disabilities?
Will we have a leader who is compassionate and truly cares about the citizens?
Will we have a leader who stokes division, making it easier for a foreign power to take us over?
Will we have a leader who believes that together we can achieve much?
Will we have a leader who believes that a nation divided against itself cannot stand?
The decision is yours to make!
Tracie Chandler, Tulsa
