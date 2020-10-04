 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Debate skill most important quality in a lawmaker

Crowds out, masks in: Debating in the age of the coronavirus

Chairs are seen in social distance spacing ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland.

 Julio Cortez

I’ve been thinking about the job description of our congressmen and senators. What exactly do we expect of them?

I would break it down into three basic categories.

The first is to find out what their constituents want or need. Hold town hall meetings, read their letters and meet with them individually.

That's not just at the fund-raising events or with backroom dealmakers. Much of this could be done by the staff.

Next, they need to write the laws to answer the wants and needs of the people they serve. This might require a law degree, but, if not, staff could do this if they are trained and directed.

But the most important job they have is to convince all of the other Congress members and senators to agree to what they propose.

Our representatives must above all else be excellent debaters. They need to know how to form their words and speak persuasively.

With truth and conviction, they must stand on the floor of Congress and debate their cause.

This being the greatest asset to be my representative, I would want to see every candidate willing to face their opponent and best them in a debate.

Just saying what you believe in is not enough if you can’t convince you colleagues feel the same way.

