Letter to the Editor: Death of morality

Eighty-one million people voted for Joe Biden, thus supporting the Democrat national platform.

That platform is in full support of abortion at any time and same-sex marriage. Both are morally evil.

But it seems the majority of American voters have sent a message that morality is no longer important. Too old fashioned.

One of our great Founding Fathers was John Adams.

Adams said, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

For years, we were reminded about proper morals by the public posting of the Ten Commandments.

No one was required to read them. Just reminders.

The secularists decided we didn't need the public posting of God's written word on conduct. All Ten Commandment plaques have been removed.

Secular humanism is the belief that a civilized society can exclude God and his moral principles. The death of a moral society is upon us.

Ask yourself which society is better: one following Godly morals or one rejecting moral conduct.