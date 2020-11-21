Letter to the Editor: Dealing with COVID-19 not rocket science

In this time of unprecedented stress and confusion, it seems possibly productive to back up and look at the elemental components of the COVID-19 outbreak.

First and foremost is to understand that it is simply a very bad respiratory virus. Containment can be achieved via an application of a modest degree of deductive reasoning coupled with a generous dose of common sense and an absence of political direction.

It is not rocket science.

We are blessed in Tulsa by having a very sound health department and related infrastructure. Therefore, if in doubt, please follow its guidance.

To conquer the virus, we must somehow exploit our knowledge of the human immune system, virology, genetics, etc. to develop effective therapeutics. This is the biological equivalent of rocket science.

We can and will do this.

Lastly, we must figure out how to get people to behave in a manner most consistent with the common good, a problem that has plagued mankind since we decided to give up survival of the fittest in favor of civilization.

This is not rocket science. It is much more difficult.