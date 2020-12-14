Letter to the Editor: Day of fasting and prayers needs to come with concrete tools to battle virus

In honor of Gov. Kevin Stitt's idea that we fight COVID-19 with a day of prayer and fasting, I passed the day by playing rock music and eating pizza. I think the effect of either plan will be the same.

I understand the idea that prayer might be comforting to some, but standing in front of a speeding bus will result in your reward coming somewhere else. It's just common sense.

Which is what has been sorely lacking from our governor since last March.

He needs to respect the separation of church and state; pray all he wants at home and then give the citizens some concrete tools to battle an ever increasing deadly disease.

The absence of rational leadership has put us all in the red zone.

L.K. Connor, Tulsa

