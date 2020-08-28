Letter to the Editor: Dangerous times ahead

The president is using his podium more and more lately to push the idea that if he doesn’t win the election, it’s because it’s rigged.
This is profoundly dangerous. The single most important foundation block of any successful democracy is legitimacy, and this type of pronouncement takes a sledgehammer to it.
It’s especially ironic, coming from the guy who is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service to try to prevent people from voting by mail.
There are several states where voting by mail is the norm and has been for awhile. Every state has absentee voting; all we have to do is scale it up.
Damaging the U.S. Post Office will also cause great harm to people who get their medications and Social Security checks by mail, as well as hurting the many businesses that rely on the mail to deliver their products.
But hey, what’s a little collateral damage when you’re trying to win an election, right?
This is going to get much worse.
It should be obvious that President Donald Trump will do literally anything to stay in office — anything.
He hates the idea of losing, but even more important, he knows that the Manhattan district attorney and a grand jury now have his financial records. Attorney General William Barr can’t help him in that arena.
Once he’s an ex-president, he will likely be served with subpoenas for tax fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, and he knows it.
Buckle up, dangerous times are ahead.
Jim Heinlein, Tulsa
