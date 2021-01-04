Letter to the Editor: Dangerous rewriting of history

A letter published Dec. 21 made the bizarre and indefensible argument that World War II was fought against socialism ("U.S. voters elected a socialist president").

This is a dangerous mistruth.

Although they were officially called the National Socialist German Workers' Party, the Nazis were never accepted by any international socialist organization and their far-right fascist ideology was ultranationalist, racist and explicitly anti-Marxist.

In fact, the Soviet Union suffered more than 20 million casualties fighting the Axis powers while Chinese nationalists could not have been victorious over Japan without the help of Chinese communists as well as Soviet volunteers.

I do not write this in defense of communism, but it is important that credit be given where credit is due.

The Nazis were fascists, and fascists are not socialists.

This dangerous rewriting of history just to advance the cause of anti-communism ignores the entire existence of fascism as an ideology and threatens our collective understanding of the genocidal Nazi regime.