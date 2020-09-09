Letter to the Editor: Dam plans not good for fish

In a recent story, a photo of the existing dam will inform even the non-scientific person that the existing dam fails to allow fish passage ("City cautions anglers as construction nears for Zink Dam, pedestrian bridge," Sept. 5).
The existing dam was supposed to not impede upstream fish passage.
Based on the photo and construction drawings, there is a two to three foot jump in water that fish would need to clear to go upstream.
We don’t have salmon in our river or fish that can jump to migrate upstream. To make things worse, some species need a fairly low current flows to pass a dam like this.
Looks like the engineers blew it, and the fish got the short end of the stick.
Everyone should be aware that the new dam has been designed to improve fish passage by reducing the difference in water elevations.
The new design has many more gates that can be lowered so that velocities can be reduced and fish spawning and migration improved.
The new dam’s suitability for fish migration will hinge upon the day-to-day operations of the gates.
Fishing in the river contributes millions of dollars in revenue to the area. It makes sense that a big revenue generator be given preference over non-revenue activities.
Charless Pratt, Tulsa
