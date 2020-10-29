 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Culling the Republican herd

Letter to the Editor: Culling the Republican herd

APTOPIX Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. 

 Andrew Harnik, AP Photo

Oklahoma has historically voted as a red state, but as an Oklahoma citizen, I think you must consider a Democratic ticket this year.

Candidate Joe Biden declined to run in 2016, choosing “dignity over ambition” when the party's favored front-runner was Hillary Clinton.

I believe Biden came back now because he knows that someone must end the presidential circus that we have suffered through the past four years.

Oklahomans, it is time to cull the Republican herd.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

