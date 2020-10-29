Letter to the Editor: Culling the Republican herd

Oklahoma has historically voted as a red state, but as an Oklahoma citizen, I think you must consider a Democratic ticket this year.
Candidate Joe Biden declined to run in 2016, choosing “dignity over ambition” when the party's favored front-runner was Hillary Clinton.
I believe Biden came back now because he knows that someone must end the presidential circus that we have suffered through the past four years.
Oklahomans, it is time to cull the Republican herd.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!