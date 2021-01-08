Letter to the Editor: Criminal justice system based on a non-existent world

I recently read a Tulsa World editorial on Dec. 13 with the online headline "New FOP leadership needs new tack in dealing with city councilors" and print headline "Police credibility at risk."

Their credibility is not at risk. It was lost long ago. They have abused their power long enough.

That is why there is a backlash against the police. No one trusts them anymore.

It's all about money. The civil asset forfeiture law proves that point.

That law is abused constantly to acquire money for the police and district attorneys.

Our criminal justice system is based on a world that no longer exists. This isn't the 1930s anymore.

Beating people is no longer acceptable.

Our society is too complex to be approached with 100-year-old attitudes.

We need to redesign our criminal justice system to address our modern world.