Columnist Nicholas Goldberg in his piece "End of life act works, deserves expansion," argues for expansion of laws that enable "...people to end their lives on their own terms...".
As society already condones ending life, for any reason, at the beginning with abortion, it follows that ending life in old age (or any age) should also be acceptable.
However, consider a radical counter argument: All human life is sacred in all its stages.
These are completely opposing views that will produce radically different societies.
A society that values all human life as sacred in all its stages will develop laws, policies and citizens accordingly.
A society that views all human life as expendable and contingent on shifting standards will develop laws, policies and citizens accordingly.
Which type of society do you wish to live in?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video