Letter to the Editor: Country's leaders doing all they can

I am thankful for my family, friends and our country and its leaders, who are doing all they can to get us through this pandemic.
The first responders are ready at a moment's notice to keep us safe, including all military branches. And there are the doctors, nurses and scientists who continue in the fight against the coronavirus.
I am thankful for food and water to stay healthy and for my education and my school to grow and learn.
I am thankful for my home so I can have somewhere to live and to rest.
