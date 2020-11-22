Letter to the Editor: Counting blessings during a pandemic

This is how I’ve been dealing with this global pandemic: I recently moved to a new house, and it’s been really fun hanging out with my family.

I started going to this awesome new school, and I have been exploring new hobbies such as scrapbooking, journaling and making Kandi bracelets.

I’m grateful for the sun that shines every day and the ability to laugh and have fun.

COVID-19 has been a great tragedy to lots of us, but the beneficial parts of this virus are that we have more time to spend with our family and friends. We can get to know each other better.

I’m also so grateful for the roof over my head each day and a pillow to lay my head on at night. I’m truly blessed.

