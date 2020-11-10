Letter to the Editor: Counting all votes will ensure healthy democracy

Voter suppression is the most effective tool to destroy a democracy.

To have your citizens voices silenced by not counting every single vote cast is the ultimate control mechanism used by dictators.

Dictators are only interested in hearing their own voice and the voices of those who support them.

The only way we can guard and care for our hard-earned democracy is to encourage the opportunity for our nation's people to be heard.

Counting all votes cast is our most effective mechanism to assure democracy remains the bedrock of our nation.

Ken Seidel, Claremore

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.